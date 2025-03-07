Illegal Alien Charged with Human Trafficking 16-Year-Old Girl in Florida

An elderly illegal alien is accused of human trafficking and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Flagler County, Florida.

Jose Valerio-Rodriguez, a 70-year-old illegal alien from Cuba, has been arrested and charged with human trafficking and sexual activity with a minor. As a result, Valerio-Rodriguez is now facing deportation from the United States.

Last month, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies contacted the 16-year-old victim after she had been reported missing but had returned home.

The girl told police she had been with Valerio-Rodriguez, who was living in a tent behind a gas station, and that he sexually assaulted her.

Following Valerio-Rodriguez’s arrest, deputies contacted the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which then issued a detainer seeking custody of him. Once the case has made its way through local courts, Valerio-Rodriguez is expected to be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents for deportation.

“This predator was living in the country illegally and took advantage of a child,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “He has earned himself not only a trip to the Green Roof Inn but also a flight out of our country. The sheriffs of the State of Florida stand united against criminal aliens. We pray the child victim receives the help she will need from this attack.”

Valerio-Rodriguez remains in custody at the Flagler County Detention Facility without bond.

