President Donald Trump announced that Fox News’s Laura Ingraham and Maria Bartiromo will be joining the board at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, adding that he looks “forward to restoring the Center to Greatness.”

“I am thrilled to announce that Laura Ingraham and Maria Bartiromo will be joining our Kennedy Center Board,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “We look forward to restoring the Center to Greatness, and ushering in America’s Golden Age. Together, we will Make the Arts Great Again!”

Bartiromo is the anchor of Mornings with Maria on Fox Business Network. Ingraham works at the host of The Ingraham Angle on the Fox News Channel (FNC).

At the beginning of February, Trump announced that he had appointed himself as the chairman of the Kennedy Center Board and had cleaned house of several members of the Board of Trustees.

According to the Kennedy Center’s website, first lady Melania Trump, along with former first ladies Jill Biden, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and Hillary Clinton serve as honorary chairs of the Kennedy Center.

Richard Grenell, who serves as Trump’s Envoy for Special Missions, also serves as the president of the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees. Breitbart News previously reported that Grenell was named the interim president after President Deborah Rutter was fired from the Kennedy Center.

Breitbart News’s Paul Bois recently reported that the musical Hamilton canceled its show at the Kennedy Center in the aftermath of a wave a staff changes.