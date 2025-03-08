New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) issued a state of emergency as several brush fires were reported as having broken out in Long Island on Saturday.

In a post on X, Hochul revealed that the New York National Guard’s helicopters were “providing air support.” Hochul added that “multiple state agencies” were also assisting with on the ground efforts.

“I am issuing a State of Emergency as Suffolk County fights brush fires in the Pine Barrens,” Hochul wrote, adding that she spoke with Suffolk County Executive Edward Romaine and “offered any necessary State resources.”

“We have the @NationalGuardNY helicopters providing air support, and multiple state agencies are on the ground.”

In a post on X, Romaine wrote that Suffolk County was “working with the town of Southhampton closely.”

“The National Guard is also involved in water drops that began sometime ago,” Romaine added. “Sunrise highway remains closed past exit 58.”

Videos posted to X showed large clouds of smoke blowing across the sky as “multiple wildfires” broke out “near Long Island’s Riverhead and East Hampton.”

Fires were also reported “along Sunrise Highway.”

In response to brush fires that broke out near Westhampton, a town located in Suffolk County, New York officials closed “several miles of Sunrise Highway,” according to the Gothamist.

Romaine explained during a press conference “early Saturday evening” that the brush fires were “not under control,” and would probably “not be for several hours, if not probably tomorrow,” according to the outlet.

Out of all the fires, local authorities revealed that “as of early Saturday evening,” the largest fire was still “burning in Westhampton, near Gabreski Airport,” according to NBC New York.