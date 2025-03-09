U.S. Secret Service Shoots Armed Man Near White House After Confrontation

An adult male brandishing a firearm was shot by U.S. Secret Service officers near the White House in Washington, DC, shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The agency said the encounter happened near the intersection of 17th and F Streets NW.

NPR reports local police had earlier reported a “suicidal individual” possibly traveling to D.C. from Indiana, the agency added. Secret Service personnel located the individual’s vehicle and spotted a person on foot who matched the description.

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm, and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” the Secret Service detailed in a statement shared on X by spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The full statement by the Secret Service is below:

“On Sunday March 9th, an adult male was shot by U.S. Secret Service personnel following an armed confrontation with law enforcement in Washington DC. Earlier on Saturday, local police shared information about a suicidal individual who may be traveling to Washington DC from Indiana. Around midnight, members of the Secret Service encountered the individual’s parked vehicle near 17th and F Streets, NW. They also saw an individual on foot matching the description nearby. As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel. The suspect was transported to an area hospital and his condition is unknown. There were no reported injuries to Secret Service personnel. The incident is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department Internal Affairs Division’s Force Investigations Team, which investigates all law enforcement officer involved shootings in the District of Columbia.”

President Donald Trump was at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, at the time of the shooting, which occurred just one block away from the White House.

The condition of the suspect is currently unknown.