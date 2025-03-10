Breitbart News Hosting Policy Event with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum

Breitbart News is hosting a policy event with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum as the United States enters into an era of energy dominance under the Trump administration, truly putting America first on the energy front.

The event, titled “A Conversation with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum,” is taking place Wednesday, March 19, in downtown Washington, DC, blocks from the White House. Breitbart News is partnering with CGCN and the ALFA Institute to put on the event, which is sponsored by the American Clean Power Association, among others.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the position we are in as a news organization to be able to drive major policy conversations and be the platform on which stakeholders discuss the future of every important issue facing the country,” Breitbart News CEO Larry Solov said in a statement.

“That’s why we’re hosting these events, beginning with Secretary Burgum: to inform the public and decision makers about where the federal government is going on key policy decisions before anyone else,” he continued. “If you want to know what’s going to happen, you need to be reading Breitbart News and engaging with our audience as we are on the cutting edge of the political and policy landscape.”

“America’s innovation and industrial future rests on access to abundant energy,” Matt Sparks, co-founder of The ALFA Institute, said in a statement on the upcoming event.

“Secretary Burgum’s vision to utilize our resources will serve as the bedrock to America’s Golden Age,” he said. “ALFA is thrilled to partner with Breitbart and CGCN to host this forum and advance the ideas that will maintain and expand America’s competitive edge for decades to come.”

CGCN’s Sam Geduldig echoed those sentiments and noted that Breitbart News has “unprecedented access to the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress.”

“CGCN is an all-Republican firm. Partnering up on these panel discussions felt like the best fit in the world. We are very excited to be working with Breitbart and ALFA,” he continued, adding, “We have been watching other media outlets host similar forums with elected officials. We knew we could take what they’ve started and bring it to the next level. This series of speakers will be unlike anything offered in America, period.”

Matthew Boyle, Washington bureau chief of Breitbart News, said in a statement, “Energy dominance is arguably the most important economic plank of President Trump’s America First agenda, and it’s clearly why the president has expanded the role of the Interior Secretary in his second term to ‘Drill, Baby, Drill.’”

“There is no better leader than Secretary Burgum to kick off what we expect to be an action-packed regular series of such discussions as Breitbart News embarks on proactively driving policy conversations forward with exclusive, world-class events that nobody else in media can accomplish,” Boyle added.

The event is significant and comes as President Trump has expanded the role of the Interior Secretary to focus on energy independence and dominance.

Less than a month into office, Trump signed an executive order establishing the National Energy Dominance Council, tasked with advising the president on strategies to make the United States an energy-dominant powerhouse.

“The Council will advise President Trump on strategies to achieve energy dominance by improving the processes for permitting, production, generation, distribution, regulation, and transportation across all forms of American energy,” according to a White House document.

Playing a key role is Burgum, the Interior Secretary, who chairs the council.

“This is a big deal. We have more energy than any other country, and now we’re unleashing it, to put it nicely,” Trump, flanked by Burgum and Energy Secretary Chris Wright — the latter of whom is the vice chair of the council — said before he signed the order.

Burgum has since declared that the Biden administration’s “war against American energy” is “officially” over.

“The Biden administration had a whole-of-government approach – it would have the war against U.S. energy,” he said. “Now we need to turn that around 180 degrees and unleash that potential. We’ve got to unleash it from the Gulf of America all the way up to Alaska.”

And indeed, Burgum is using his role as Interior Secretary to help unleash America’s energy potential.

“The Interior has 500 million acres of surface, 700 million acres of subsurface minerals, critical minerals — and offshore, close to two billion acres,” Burgum stated, as Breitbart News reported. “And that balance sheet is the biggest balance sheet in the world, and it’s been completely underutilized.”

Burgum has also explained that America’s energy dominance will help stabilize the world, which is precisely part of Trump’s plan.

“National security means energy security,” Burgum told Fox News host Bret Baier, noting that Trump has prioritized selling American energy to foreign countries.

“If we get the price of oil down, that’s harder for Iran to fund terrorism, hard for Russia to fight a war,” Burgum said, painting a broader picture of what will be achieved with American energy independence.

Breitbart News will livestream the conversation on the website and across all social media platforms.