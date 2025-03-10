Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced Monday she has revoked the security clearances of former top Biden administration officials as well as the 51 former intelligence officials who signed the letter calling the Hunter Biden laptop Russian disinformation.

She also announced that former President Joe Biden is no longer receiving the President’s Daily Brief, a summary of intelligence regarding issues and events around the world.

She posted:

Per @POTUS directive, I have revoked security clearances and barred access to classified information for Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, Lisa Monaco, Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, and Andrew Weissman, along with the 51 signers of the Hunter Biden “disinformation” letter. The President’s Daily Brief is no longer being provided to former President Biden.

President Donald Trump on his first day in his second administration signed an executive order directing the DNI to revoke the security clearances of the letter signatories.

He said in the executive order that the signatories “willfully weaponized the gravitas of the Intelligence Community to manipulate the political process and undermine our democratic institutions.”

He added, “This fabrication of the imprimatur of the Intelligence Community to suppress information essential to the American people during a Presidential election is an egregious breach of trust reminiscent of a third world country. And now the faith of Americans in all other patriotic intelligence professionals who are sworn to protect the Nation has been imperiled.”

While Blinken did not sign the letter, former CIA Acting Director Michael Morell testified to the House Judiciary Committee on April 4 that Blinken — who was then a Biden campaign adviser — had called him about the laptop story days after the New York Post published it, which triggered Morell to draft the letter.

