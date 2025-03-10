‘Trump Will Have a Big Smile on His Face’: Canada’s Conservatives Launch Campaign Against Trudeau Successor Mark Carney

Canadian Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre began his campaign against newly elected Liberal Party leader Mark Carney before he was formally elected by party elites on Sunday, declaring in remarks to supporters that Carney would fail in negotiations with American President Donald Trump because of his purported million-dollar personal entanglements in American business.

“Donald Trump will have a big smile on his face as he exploits all of Carney’s many conflicts to attack Canadian workers and Canadian jobs,” Poilievre proclaimed during a speech on Sunday.

Carney was chosen to replace outgoing radical leftist Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a low-turnout election limited to Liberal Party members on Sunday evening, the first step in organizing general elections for members of Parliament. Carney is not a member of Parliament and has never held public office or won an election for anything before Sunday, but nonetheless crushed his opponents, running away with almost 86 percent of the vote. The results were especially embarrassing for former Deputy Prime Minister Chyrstia Freeland, whose betrayal of Trudeau in a fiery resignation letter in December is largely believed to have led to Trudeau’s announcement a month later that he would step down after a decade in power. Freeland came in second with eight percent support.

Following his victory on Sunday, Carney delivered a speech that alternated awkwardly from calling for change in his country to urging Canadians to vote for the party that has controlled the government for the past decade. He extensively praised Trudeau, congratulating him for having “combined strength and compassion every day as a fighter for Canada.

“You have led us through some of the hardest challenges that this nation has ever faced,” Carney said to Trudeau. “I pledge to you and to all Canadians that I will follow their example.”

Poilievre spoke before Carney, but anticipated his connections to Trudeau and used them as an argument against voting for him during remarks at an event in London, Ontario.

“After they’ve caused all this damage – a sneaky trick tonight, they’re going to try to get elected for a fourth term,” Poilievre said. “A fourth term by replacing Justin Trudeau with his economic adviser Mark Carney. Carney’s advice drove up taxes, housing costs, and food prices while he personally profited from moving billions of dollars and thousands of jobs out of Canada to the United States.”

Poilievre appeared to seek to capitalize on anti-American sentiment in Canada, fueled by the ongoing conflict over tariffs between Trudeau and Trump.

“Working for Trudeau, Carney made Canada weaker and poorer,” he accused. “Working for himself, Carney made the United States richer and stronger – and, for the first time in our history, Canada will have a sneaky prime minister with millions of dollars of financial interests that go directly against our national interest.”

“Donald Trump will have a big smile on his face as he exploits all of Carney’s many conflicts to attack Canadian workers and Canadian jobs,” Poilievre predicted.

Trudeau has yet to formally resign, but that move will result in Carney assuming the prime ministership. Carney’s ascent will mark a rare period in a parliamentary system in which the prime ministership will be held by someone who is not a member of Parliament and has never been elected to the Parliament, or any other office. Following Carney’s installation as prime minister, Parliament has until the end of October to call for a general election to replace sitting members of Parliament and, if the Liberals lose, the prime minister.

Parliament has been paralyzed under a procedure known as “prorogation” since January, when Trudeau froze the legislative branch of the Canadian government to allow his increasingly unpopular party to replace him. Prorogation is set to conclude on March 24, but may end sooner if the Liberals request an end to the period.

Carney’s resume includes stints as the head of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England and aiding Trudeau in longtime informal advisory roles, including advising Trudeau’s disastrous response to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic (Carney later publicly condemned the response that he reportedly advised). He has a longstanding relationship with Harvard university, including graduating from the school and sending his daughter, currently a freshman, to Harvard College. Carney stepped down this weekend from a seat on Harvard’s second-highest governing board to formally enter Canadian politics.

Carney has also developed a voice as one of the world’s most aggressive climate change alarmism activists, describing alleged climate change as a “great test” of post-pandemic focus on human values.

“[C]limate change is an issue that (i) involves the entire world, from which no one will be able to self-isolate; (ii) is predicted by science to be the central risk tomorrow; and (iii) we can only address if we act in advance and in solidarity,” Carney wrote in a column for The Economist in April 2020.

In February 2021, Carney predicted that, thanks to alleged climate change, “from a human mortality perspective, it will be the equivalent of a coronavirus crisis every year from the middle of this century, and every year, not just a one-off event.”

Poilievre has been campaigning against “carbon tax” Carney for weeks. While the Conservative Party was leading both Liberals and the fellow leftist New Democratic Party (NDP) combined for weeks at the beginning of the year, more recent polls indicate that Conservatives are losing support as the left attempts to associate Conservatives with President Trump’s tariff push. This has left the Conservatives in the uncomfortable position of campaigning against Trump while calling for nationalist conservative policies akin to what Trump has promoted for America.

“Common Sense Conservatives condemn President Trump’s massive, unjust and unjustified tariffs which will damage both American and Canadian economies,” Poilievre proclaimed in February.

“We share the longest undefended border and fought alongside Americans in two world wars, Korea and Afghanistan, where 158 of our brave men and women died helping the U.S. avenge the 9/11 attacks,” he continued in remarks at the time. “There is no justification whatsoever for these tariffs, this treatment.”

Poilievre has proposed deregulating the extremely onerous process governing inter-provincial commerce in Canada to foster more domestic trade and make Canada less dependent on America in response to the tariff threat.

