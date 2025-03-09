The Justin Trudeau era is coming to a close in Canada, with the governing Liberal Party selecting former central banker Mark Carney as its new leader and eventual prime minister on Sunday.

The leadership contest sparked by Prime Minister Trudeau’s resignation in January came to a close on Sunday evening, with former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney winning the internal party election. Having won 85.9 per cent of the vote, Carney bested former finance minister and deputy PM Chrystia Freeland at 8 per cent, former cabinet minister Karina Gould at 3.2 per cent, and businessman and former MP Frank Baylis at 3 per cent, CBC reports.

Perhaps demonstrating a lack of enthusiasm, of the approximate 400,000 Liberal Party members who registered to vote in the leadership contest, CTV reports that just 151,899 votes were actually cast.

Under Canada’s parliamentary system, Carney does not automatically become prime minister but will have to wait for Trudeau to officially tender his resignation to the governor-general. After that, Carney will be invited to form a new government. This process is expected to be carried out within the next week.

Despite being a longtime advisor to Trudeau, including on economics and during the coronavirus lockdowns, Carney has attempted to cast himself as an outsider who can take the Liberal Party in a new direction and be a firm hand in the ongoing trade dispute with the United States and President Donald Trump.

However, critics, such as Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, have accused the former Goldman Sachs investment banker of being “sneaky” and of representing a doubling down of the failed economic and environmentalist Trudeau-era agendas.

While never elected to public office, likely the first prime minister to have never been voted for at any level, Carney has been deeply involved in politics in Canada and internationally for nearly two decades. He was first installed as the head of the Bank of Canada during the 2008 financial crisis.

Carney later became the first non-British person to be selected to lead the Bank of England in 2013. During his tenure as governor of the UK’s central bank, Carney frequently faced criticism for spreading “project fear” warnings of a potential financial crisis due to the Brexit withdrawal from the European Union.

During the Chinese coronavirus crisis, Carney served as an advisor to Boris Johnson’s government in Britain and later to Justin Trudeau’s government in Canada, both of which instituted some of the strictest lockdown restrictions in the Western world.

Carney publicly branded the Canadian “Freedom Convoy” uprising against the draconian measures, including vaccine mandates, as representing “sedition” against the government in Ottawa and advocated for the government to go after those who funded the protest movement.

“By now, anyone sending money to the convoy should be in no doubt: You are funding sedition. Foreign funders of an insurrection interfered in our domestic affairs from the start. Canadian authorities should take every step within the law to identify and thoroughly punish them. The involvement of foreign governments and any officials connected to them should be identified, exposed and addressed,” he wrote in 2022.

Carney has also been at the forefront of the international green agenda, having served as the United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance from 2019 until January when he stepped down to run for the Liberal Party leadership.

Additionally, Carney led the Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), an initiative to advance climate policies throughout financial institutions throughout the West. The institution has recently suffered significant blows, as top American banks, including J.P. Morgan, withdrew from the scheme in the wake of the re-election of President Donald Trump, who has vowed to combat so-called Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) policies.

Carney and the Liberals have been bolstered by tough during the trade disputes and humorous suggestions from President Trump of making Canada the “51st state” of America. This has been a convenient distraction from the cost of living and migration crises that have descended upon the country during the Liberal reign of Justin Trudeau.

However, the opposition Conservative Party continues to hold a lead in the polls for the next election. Although the next fixed date for an election is set for October, the Liberal Party remains in a minority position in the parliament, and the other opposition parties have vowed to join together for a vote of no-confidence, which would likely collapse the government and potentially make Carney the shortest-tenured prime minister in the country’s history.

Tariffs and the green agenda are likely to be a major focus of the campaign, with Conservative leader Pierre Polievre branding the incoming PM as “Carbon Tax Carney” and claiming that his green agenda will only serve to drive more businesses to flee Canada in favour of the United States.

According to the election tracker from public broadcaster CBC, the Conservatives are the most likely to win the next election, with a 51 per cent probability of winning an outright majority in the parliament and a 31 per cent chance of winning the most seats but falling short of a majority. Conversely, the Liberals only have a 4 per cent probability of a majority and a 14 per cent chance of winning the most seats.