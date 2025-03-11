Democrat Rep. Bill Keating (D-MA) erupted at a House hearing on Tuesday after Republican Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) properly identified transgender Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE) — a male pretending to be a female — as “mister.”

The episode happened during a House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe Subcommittee hearing, and is the latest incident of Republican lawmakers rejecting McBride’s self-proclaimed female identity. McBride was elected as the first transgender-identifying member of congress in November 2024.

The hearing was ultimately adjourned after Keating responded to the supposed “misgendering” of McBride by yelling and pounding his fist. McBride remained quiet during the exchange.

“I will now recognize the representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride,” Self said during the hearing, which was titled, ”Arms Control, International Security, & U.S. Assistance to Europe: Review and Reforms for the State Department.”

“Can you repeat your introduction please?” Keating replied.

“We’ve set the standard on the floor of the House…” Self answered.

“What is that standard? Would you repeat what you just said when you introduced a duly-elected representative from the USA?! Please?” Keating said.

“I will. The representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride,” Self doubled down.

“Mr. Chairman, have you no decency? I’ve come to know you, but this is not decent,” Keating continued, becoming irate.

“We will continue this hearing-” Self began to say.

“You will not continue it with me unless you introduce a duly-elected representative the right way,” Keating exclaimed.

“This hearing is adjourned,” Self ordered in response.

Following the exchange, Self posted a statement to X tripling down on his commitment to biological reality.

“It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female,” Self said.

Indeed, President Donald Trump issued an executive order on the first day of his second term called “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government.” That order states that “it is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female,” and that “these sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality.”

McBride previously made headlines after Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) proposed a measure preventing transgender-identifying males from using women’s restrooms at the U.S. Capitol.

In February, Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) also introduced McBride as “the gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.