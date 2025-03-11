Watch Live: Hearing on Preventing Fraud in Government Payment Systems

The House Subcommittee on Government Operations holds a hearing on preventing fraud in the payment systems of the federal government on Tuesday, March 11.

“Reducing fraud by identifying and preventing improper payments, particularly in pandemic-era programs, was an important issue championed across party lines during the 118th Congress,” Chairman Pete Sessions (R-TX) noted. “We owe it to the American people to continue this investigation, identify long-lasting solutions, and ensure their tax dollars are spent effectively.”

The subcommittee notes “by preventing improper payments on the front end instead of recovering wasted taxpayer dollars on the back end, federal government agencies can dramatically reduce fraud and abuse.”