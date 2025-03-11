White House: Trump ‘Fully Expects All House Republicans to’ Back Spending Bill

WASHINGTON – White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump “fully expects all House Republicans to” back the continuing resolution (CR).

Leavitt held a press briefing Tuesday, as Trump calls for a primary challenge to Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) after his refusal to support House Republicans’ CR to avoid a government shutdown. The House is set for a floor vote on the CR Tuesday afternoon.

Asked by Breitbart News if the president was prepared to be aggressive with other GOP lawmakers to support the resolution, Leavitt said, “he is very much…engaged in this process.”

“He’s been making calls to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, and I think his statements against Congressman Massie speak for themselves,” she added. “And I will let the president put out any additional statements if he chooses to, but he fully expects all House Republicans to vote for this continuing resolution.”

Trump lit into Massie in a pair of statements released on Truth Social Monday night and right before the briefing commenced.

In his initial post, Trump said Massie “is an automatic ‘NO’ vote on just about everything, despite the fact that he has always voted for Continuing Resolutions in the past.”

“HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED, and I will lead the charge against him,” he added, calling Massie “just another GRANDSTANDER, who’s too much trouble, and not worth the fight” and likening him to former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Trump wrote that Kentuckians are in for “a very interesting Primary” in another scathing criticism of Massie on Tuesday:

“Congressman” Thomas Massie voted to delay the Debt Ceiling Bill from the Biden Administration to the Trump Administration (from September before the Election, to June after the Election!), without getting anything for this horrendously stupid move — When Republicans could have gotten EVERYTHING they wanted. He additionally voted to delay the current Budget Disaster from the Biden Administration to the Trump Administration. I was running for Office at the time, doing my thing, and when I heard about this, it was, quite simply, hard to believe — A catastrophic mistake! Now, and virtually on every other vote, he’s a very simple, “NO.” He can’t even approve a Continuing Resolution when he approved them many times during his career as a “Congressman.” Thomas Massie is a GRANDSTANDER, and the Great People of Kentucky are going to be watching a very interesting Primary in the not too distant future!

Responding to the first post, from his personal X account, Massie wrote , “Why don’t more Representatives stand on principle? Because telling the truth can get you in hot water.”

He fired back several more responses at Trump from his official account following the president’s follow-up post, which Massie called “very misleading.”

“POTUS is spending his day attacking me and Canada. The difference is Canada will eventually cave,” Massie wrote, with a laughing emoji in one tweet.

“This tweet from Trump’s account is very misleading,” he followed up, addressing Trump’s pre-briefing post.

“I never voted for a CR that became law. I did vote for a CR under McCarthy that included an 8% cut to all discretionary spending, but unfortunately that CR did not become law,” he added, calling on followers to research his record.