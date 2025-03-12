Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George has ordered the Army to review all general officer memorandums of reprimand, or GOMORs, that were issued to soldiers related to the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, his spokesman Army Col. Dave Butler told Breitbart News.

George has personally reached out to some affected soldiers who were issued GOMORs, which is a career-damaging administrative punishment for serious misconduct, to inform them the Army was looking into their cases.

The Biden administration kicked out over 8,000 U.S. troops from the military over their refusal to take the emergency use authorized vaccine. Tens of thousands more are estimated to have left the military over the mandate.

Republicans in Congress eventually overturned the mandate in December 2022, which kicked out healthy troops during a historic recruitment crisis. The Pentagon officially ended the mandate in January 2023.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order directing that those troops who were kicked out over the mandate and wish to return to service be able to return to their previous ranks, with backpay and benefits.

However, there are some soldiers who are still serving who were punished with GOMORs over their resistance to the vaccine, including with GOMORs, and whose careers were harmed.

George’s order takes a step towards undoing the vast damage that was done by the mandate and repairing those careers.

Approximately 1,900 soldiers were forced out over the mandate. Butler told the Associated Press that more than half have been contacted by phone or email, and about 200 so far have expressed interest in returning to the service.

Under the Trump administration, recruitment numbers in the Army, Air Force and Navy have been going up, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has made recruitment one of his top priorities.

