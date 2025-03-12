‘It’s Just Time’: Democrat NH Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Will Not Seek Reelection

New Hampshire Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) will not seek reelection in 2026, the senator announced on Wednesday.

“Serving the people of New Hampshire, first as state senator, then as governor, and now in the United States Senate is an incredible honor,” Shaheen, who has served in the U.S. Senate since 2009, began in a video statement posted to X.

“New Hampshire is where Billy and I chose to start our family, raised our three daughters, and now we’re watching our grandchildren grow up,” she said, explaining that she ran for public office to “make a difference for the people of New Hampshire.”

“That purpose has never and will never change. But today, after careful consideration, I’m announcing that I have made the difficult decision not to seek reelection to the Senate in 2026,” she said. “It’s just time.”

Shaheen thanked her staff and those who partnered with them over the years and declared that they did, in fact, make a difference.

“Above all, thanks to my family who have always been by my side, to my husband, Billy, who’s been there through good times and bad, our daughters … and our seven wonderful grandchildren,” she continued. “They’re the best.”

However, Shaheen said while she is exiting the Senate, she is not “retiring” from the fight itself.

“There are urgent challenges ahead, both here at home and around the world, and while I’m not seeking reelection, believe me, I am not retiring,” she emphasized. “I am determined to work every day over the next two years and beyond, to continue to try and make a difference for the people of New Hampshire and this country.”

“I hope you’ll join me in that effort. From the bottom of my heart, thank you, New Hampshire. listening to your stories, being your champion, working with you on the tough fights, has been the honor of a lifetime. And we’ll keep at it,” she added.

WATCH:

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) released a statement on Shaheen’s retirement from the Senate, welcoming the choice of yet another Senate Democrat to exit.

“Another one! Shaheen’s retirement is welcome news for Granite Staters eager for new leadership,” Scott said, predicting change in 2026. “New Hampshire has a proud tradition of electing common-sense Republicans—and will do so again in 2026!”

Shaheen’s announcement follows those of Democrat Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) and Democrat Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN), both of whom announced in earlier this year that they, too, will not seek reelection in 2026.

Establishment Republican Mitch McConnell (R-KY), 83, announced in February that he is retiring from the U.S. Senate as well.