Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Joint Press Conference with Irish Prime Minister

President Donald Trump holds a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin on Wednesday, March 12.

President Trump and Vice President JD Vance hosted Martin for a friendly Oval Office meeting earlier Wednesday, a markedly different occasion from the contentious meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky two weeks ago.

Trump mentioned his push for reciprocal tariffs on countries that have had long-standing tariffs against the United States in the Oval Office meeting, saying, “We’ve been abused really for a long time, and will be abused no longer.”