Vivek Ramaswamy Proposes Eliminating Income Tax in Ohio

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy proposed eliminating the income tax in Ohio, noting that people there “deserve to keep” what they earn.

During a speech at the Lucas County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner, Ramaswamy spoke about how, out of all the states, Texas was the number one state to which people were relocating, while Florida came in second. Ramaswamy added that Ohio was ranked the number 38 state to which people were relocating, adding that he wants to “lead” the state “back to number one.”

“Texas is number one, Florida’s number two for people moving in versus moving out,” Ramaswamy said. “We’re number thirty-eight. I want to lead us back to number one. So, there’s some things required — if we’re playing for number one, that we’re going to have to do in this state. For example, we’re going to take the state income tax down from not just seven brackets to two, as the leadership has done, but down to zero brackets because we’re going to get rid of the income tax in this state.”

“Zero income tax in the state of the Ohio,” Ramaswamy added. “It is your money, not the government’s. You deserve to keep what you earn. We gotta celebrate hard work and success.”

A recent report from StorageCafe, which used U.S. Censure Bureau data from 2023, found that Texas had a net migration number of 137,582 people coming into the state, while Florida had a net migration number of 136,750 people coming into the state.

North Carolina came in third with a net migration number of 110,833 people coming into the state, while South Carolina ranked fourth with a net migration number of 72,404 people relocating to the state.

Among the list of states, Ohio ranked 38, with a net migration number of 8,266 people leaving the state.

“If eight other states have managed to do it, then so too will we here in Ohio,” Ramaswamy continued. “People ask me, ‘How are you going to do it?’ Look, if we’re the state that sent somebody to be the first man in the world to walk on the moon, this will not be the greatest challenge that Ohio has ever conceived.”

States that don’t have income tax are Florida, Alaska, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington, Wyoming, and Tennessee, according to TurboTax.

As Breitbart News previously reported, in February, President Donald Trump endorsed Ramaswamy for governor and described him as being “something SPECIAL.” Trump added that Ramaswamy was “Young, Strong, and Smart” and that he truly loved the United States.