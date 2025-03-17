Carl DeMaio on Newsom’s Medi-Cal for Illegal Aliens: ‘The Entire Program Is Insolvent’

California State Assemblyman Carl DeMaio (R-San Diego) says that California’s Medicaid program, Medi-Cal, is not only short of cash since Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) expanded it to include illegal aliens, but it is also totally insolvent.

As Breitbart News reported last week, Newsom’s government had been forced to borrow $3.44 billion to keep the program afloat, barely a year after opening Medi-Cal up to illegal aliens of all ages — supposedly a great achievement.

DeMaio spoke to Breitbart News Sunday on SiriusXM Patriot 125, explaining that the system is in fiscal collapse.

“They don’t have money to pay vendors,” DeMaio told Breitbart News. “They don’t have money to pay healthcare providers.” The result was that while, on paper, every resident of California had free health care, many would not be able to access it — while ordinary Californians could face insurance costs of tens of thousands of dollars per year.

DeMaio was purged from two budget committees by Democrats, who apparently resented his questioning about how money was being spent. Democrats also booted four other Republicans, and one moderate Democrat, from their assigned committees earlier this month.

Yet DeMaio, a longtime conservative activist from San Diego, is not giving up, and is demanding answers — as well as proposing legislation to fix a wide range of problems facing the state.

