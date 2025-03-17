Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Conference

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters at the White House on Monday, March 17.

Leavitt’s latest press briefing comes after another busy and productive week of action by the Trump administration, with the implementation of tariffs on Canada and Mexico, strikes against Houthi terrorists in Yemen, and the deportation of hundreds of criminal illegal aliens that a judge tried to block.

D.C. District Court Judge James Boasberg ordered planes carrying hundreds of illegal aliens to be turned around and returned to the United States, but the Trump administration argued that the planes were already over international waters at the time of the ruling, making them not subject to it.

President Donald Trump justified the use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport members of transnational criminal organizations Tren de Agua and MS-13, declaring, “This is war.”