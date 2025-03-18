Exclusive — Rep. Byron Donalds: Trillions in Spending Cuts ‘Possible,’ But It Comes Down to ‘Will’

It is “possible” to see trillions in spending cuts per year, but it comes down to sheer “will,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

“Are we going to see the trillions of dollars in cuts, not over 10 years, but the trillions in cuts per year that we need?” host Mike Slater asked the Florida congressman.

“I think it’s possible,” Donalds said. “It goes back to will. The number one thing we have to be able to do is get the waste and the abuse out of the healthcare entitlements.”

“And yeah, I am mentioning Medicare. And the only reason I mention Medicare is because it was last year that there was about $150 billion in improper payments in Medicare, just Medicare alone, improper payments,” he explained.

“This is stuff where it’s not helping any senior. … It’s the waste and it’s the abuse that’s in the program. Because we just don’t do simple things like checking eligibilities — like simple things like that. We know that in Medicaid, there’s a ton of waste in Medicaid, so we have to clean that stuff out,” Donalds said, explaining that illegal aliens need to be off the Medicaid rolls.

“Work requirements, that stuff does need to come back into these programs. Listen, we want to make sure that people are getting the help that they need, but you got to be going to work as well. And that’s just as it’s important. So work requirements, that’s the kind of stuff where you start to get to those trillion dollar numbers,” he said.

“There’s other things in budget reconciliation that we can accomplish, but at the end of the day, it takes will,” Donalds added. “It takes members who are yet in tough districts to do the right thing and vote for those mandatory cuts and adjustments so that way the country’s fiscal picture is healthier over the long term.”

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.