Close to 40,000 illegal aliens from China are now living in the United States despite having been ordered deported by a federal immigration judge, a new report suggests.

“Roughly 390,000 undocumented Chinese immigrants live in the US, according to the Migration Policy Institute, with more than a quarter residing in California,” The Guardian reports. “Nearly 38,000 of them are thought to have final removal orders, according to ICE data from November.”

The Biden administration allowed illegal immigration from China to boom in the U.S. from 2021 through 2024. Last year, for instance, the House Homeland Security Committee published southern border data showing that Chinese illegal immigration had increased to record levels.

The figure is significant for a country like China, whose migrants typically illegally travel through the California-Mexico border to sneak into the U.S., but are part of a larger illegal population with final deportation orders.

As of last year, thanks to former President Joe Biden’s expansive Catch and Release network, an estimated 1.3 million illegal aliens are now living in the U.S. — not detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency — despite having been ordered deported by a federal immigration judge.

The Trump administration has been focused on prioritizing deportations of illegal aliens with criminal records, as well as terrorists and gang members, though those with final deportation orders are expected to be the next category for prioritized interior enforcement.

