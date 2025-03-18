The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Tuesday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — under the leadership of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — will begin a project to “ensure the ongoing quality, safety, nutritional adequacy, and resilience of the domestic infant formula supply.”

The project, called “Operation Stork Speed,” includes actions and initiatives such as beginning the nutrient review process and increasing testing for heavy metals and other contaminants for infant formula, the agency said, noting that the FDA has not comprehensively reviewed infant formula nutrients since 1998.

“The FDA will use all resources and authorities at its disposal to make sure infant formula products are safe and wholesome for the families and children who rely on them,” Kennedy said in a statement. “Helping each family and child get off to the right start from birth is critical to our pursuit to Make America Healthy Again.”

The agency is also recommending companies develop new infant formulas and seek opportunities to inform consumers about formula ingredients.

According to the agency, the FDA will:

Start the nutrient review required by law by issuing a Request for Information in the coming months to start the first comprehensive update and review of infant formula nutrients by the FDA since 1998

Increase testing for heavy metals and other contaminants in infant formula and other foods children consume

Extend the personal importation policy

Encourage companies to work with the FDA on any questions regarding increased transparency and clearer labeling

Communicate regularly with consumers and industry stakeholders as significant developments occur to ensure transparency, including information regarding nutrients and health outcomes

Collaborate with the National Institutes of Health and other scientific bodies to address priority scientific research gaps regarding short- and long-term health outcomes associated with formula feeding in infancy and childhood across the lifespan

“The FDA is deeply committed to ensuring that moms and other caregivers of infants and young children and other individuals who rely on infant formula for their nutritional needs have confidence that these products are safe, consistently available, and contain the nutrients essential to promote health and wellbeing during critical stages of development and life,” Acting FDA Commissioner Sara Brenner said. “Whether breastfed, bottle fed or both, the rising generation must be nourished in a way that promotes health and longevity over the course of their lives.”