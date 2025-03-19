The National Energy Dominance Council is a “tiger team” tasked with advancing projects that have been held up, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle during Wednesday’s policy event, “A Conversation with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.”

“Think of it as a tiger team. It’s a small group of people. It’s within the White House, and so it’s part of the executive office branch, and I’ll tell you what we’re not. What we’re not is a group that’s going to be doing white papers on permitting reform or doing research. We’re — think of us like a tiger team. Think of us like a supercharged Governor’s Economic Development team,” Burgum explained.

“So if there’s a project that is important to national security, is important to our country, is important to the president, then our job is to go get that project built,” he said, explaining that such could include “linear infrastructure, like pipelines,” natural gas export transmission lines or export facilities, or “any source of power that we need to help us achieve our objectives.”

Burgum chairs the newly formed council and said they have Energy Secretary Chris Wright at the helm as well.

WATCH — “The Four Babies”: Doug Burgum on Going Beyond “Drill, Baby, Drill” to Unleash America’s Potential:

“I think he’s the first energy secretary that’s actually come from the energy industry. So that’s an interesting new twist, but he’s got background in geothermal, nuclear, all the important work that that our national labs do at energy. He’s the vice chair of this group, and then we have about two thirds of the Cabinet,” he said, walking through this internal group of people.

The idea, he continued, is that if there is a project that Trump needs done and has been hung up for years, he comes to the group and “we’ve got the people that can either advance that project or the people that might have gotten in the way of a project in the past administrations.”

“They’re all in one spot. We can all move very quickly to drive things forward,” Burgum explained.

The objectives are “pretty simple,” the interior secretary continued, explaining that the administration seeks to sell energy to friends and allies so they do not have to be dependent on adversaries.

“We want to help end conflicts abroad that are being funded by energy sales. And then at home, we want to generate more energy to help just the affordability, lower inflation, and we need to generate more electricity specifically to win a very important AI arms race with China. So we’ve got some broad, broad objectives. And if we accomplish all of that, I mean, it’s going to help bring up prosperity at home and peace abroad,” he said. “That’s our highest-level mission.”

Watch the full conversation: