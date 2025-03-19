Nolte: San Francisco Gay Pride Parade Loses Longtime Sponsors

Several longtime sponsors, including the company that makes Bud Light, have pulled their funding from the annual San Francisco Gay Pride Weekend.

For some reason, San Francisco Pride requires $3.2 million to cover its June weekend of events. Corporate sponsors were expected to pay $2.3 million of that. But after four declined, the organization will have to scramble to make up the $300,000 shortfall elsewhere.

San Francisco Pride’s executive director, Suzanne Ford, told SFGATE that they expect to lose a few sponsors every year, but it was “very abnormal” for four sponsors who have been with them for years to suddenly bail out.

“I just interpreted that companies are making decisions that at this time it’s not good to be sponsoring Pride,” she said. “I think in this political environment that they thought that was a risky decision. But that’s just me reading the tea leaves. I think for a long-term sponsor not to sponsor us, they are responding to what we are.”

According to Ford, “Comcast; Anheuser-Busch, the company behind Budweiser and Beck’s beer; wine company La Crema; and Diageo, the beverage company that produces Guinness, Smirnoff,” all declined to be a sponsor this year.

Anheuser-Busch, it should be noted, is the company behind Bud Light, the beer hit with a major backlash and damaging boycott after the company chose transvestite Dylan Mulvaney as a sponsor.

From where I sit two things have changed…

The first is that much of the public’s opinion of the so-called LGBTQ+ community has soured. A public that had come to sympathize with the bigotry and treatment of homosexuals no longer feels that same goodwill. After all, we were told that gay people just wanted to be left alone, to be allowed to live and let live. That turned out to be a big, fat lie. In about six seconds we went from, How does my same-sex marriage affect you, to openly targeting little kids with grooming, gay porn in elementary schools, drag queens reading to kids, boys playing in girls’ sports, men barging into women’s bathrooms and locker rooms, and this monstrous push to permanently mutilate children as sacrifices to the trans gods.

The second thing that happened is that with the reelection of President Trump, Normal People stood up and said, Enough of this fascist, anti-science perversion! Emboldened with the knowledge we are on the 80 percent side after years of the corporate media making us feel alone, Normal People are finally pushing back against the Pronoun Nazis. Normal People are also letting corporations know that if they subsidize this grooming and child-queering, a price will be paid.

Normal People don’t care what consenting adults do. That’s not the issue. It’s just a fact that too much of the so-called LGBTQ+ movement is targeting our children now, and that changes everything. And any corporation that aids and abets child predators should be shamed out of business.

