Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and several Congressional leaders such as House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), have experienced low net approval ratings, according to a recent poll.

An Economist/YouGov poll conducted between March 16-18, 2025, found that in the aftermath of Schumer voting for a government spending bill in order to keep the government from shutting down, Schumer has seen his “net favorability” drop among moderate, liberal, and “very liberal” Democrats.

The poll found that “since last month, Schumer’s net favorability has dropped from +36 to +4 among moderate Democrats,” while his net favorability with liberal Democrats has gone from +39 to -8, and among “very liberal Democrats,” Schumer’s net favorability has gone from +43 to -2.

This comes after a previous Economist/YouGov survey conducted between February 23-25, 2025, found that Schumer’s favorability with Democrats was 57 percent, while 18 percent of Democrats expressed unfavorable views of Schumer.

The most recent Economist/YouGov poll found that 39 percent of Democrats expressed favorable views of Schumer, while 41 percent of Democrats expressed unfavorable views of Schumer.

Overall, Schumer held a 22 percent favorability rating, while 55 percent of people surveyed expressed unfavorable views of him. Schumer’s net favorability was found to be -33.

The poll also found that 32 percent of people surveyed expressed favorable views of Johnson, while 38 percent expressed unfavorable opinions of him. Johnson’s net favorability was reported to be at -6.

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) was found to have a 27 percent favorability rating, while 36 percent of people expressed having unfavorable opinions of him. Jeffries’s net favorability was reported to be at -9.

The poll found that 21 percent of people surveyed expressed a favorable opinion regarding Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), while 26 percent expressed an unfavorable view. Thune’s net favorability was reported to be at -4.

The poll also found that “Republicans in Congress” received a 39 percent favorability rating, while 51 percent of people expressed having an unfavorable opinion on Congressional Republicans. Congressional Republicans net favorability sat at -12.

Democrats in Congress were found to have a 32 percent favorability rating, while 58 percent of people surveyed expressed an unfavorable view of Congressional Democrats. Congressional Democrats received a net favorability of -27, according to the poll.