Schumer: GOP Shutdown Plan Was to ‘Decimate the Entire Federal Government’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” the reason he voted to keep the government open was a Republican Senator told Democrats the plan was to “decimate the entire federal government.”

Schumer said, “Here’s why I did it. I wasn’t going to take this flack just for fun. The government shutdown works like this. All government spending is stopped, all. And then the executive branch, Trump, Musk, DOGE and this real evil man, Vought who is head of OMB.”

He continued, “OMB is the Office of Management Budget which determines the spending, and they could cut off anything they want simply by saying it’s not essential. So day two, SNAP, food for poor kid, not essential, day four, mass transit, New York City subway and subways all over, not essential, day seven, Medicaid, not essential. People don’t need Medicaid. They should get their own healthcare. This would happen over and over and over again and there’s no check. the biggest problem is that it has been determined that the courts have no say, and the only say is the executive branch. Now, in the old days when there was a shutdown, they’d work it out but this is a different, horrible kettle of fish. They hate the government. They want to shut down everything. You heard what Musk said, $2 trillion.”

Schumer added, “So, this would have been so devastating. Here’s the second part that’s maybe just as bad, there’s no exit strategy. How do you get out of a shutdown? Guess who determines it? Trump, Musk, DOGE, they’re the only ones. One of the Republican Senators told one of the Democratic Senators you get in this, we’re saying in for six month, nine months, a year until we decimate the entire federal government.”

