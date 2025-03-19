Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Briefing

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, March 19.

Leavitt will address the press the day after NASA astronauts were successfully retrieved by SpaceX after Donald Trump directed a rescue mission be launched to bring them home from being stranded on the International Space Station for over nine months.

On Monday, Leavitt sparred with journalists about President Trump’s comments about former President Joe Biden’s pardons possibly being “void” because of the use of autopen to sign them and continuing deportation efforts in the face of judges attempting to thwart the administration.