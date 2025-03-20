An FBI agent who opposed President Donald Trump during his first term was arrested and charged on Monday for sharing confidential information to write a memoir.

The arrest of 15-year FBI veteran, Jonathan Buma, occurred at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Monday. He was accused of “printing about 130 files of classified FBI documents and messages and later sharing the material with associates for a book he was writing about his career at the bureau,” per Fox News.

A court document claimed that Buma’s book draft contained information that he “obtained through his position as an FBI Special Agent that relates to the FBI’s efforts and investigations into a foreign country’s weapons of mass destruction (‘WMD’) program.”

Buma also allegedly wrote an email in November 2023 to various “personal associates assisting him in negotiating a book deal with a publishing company.” He also shared excerpts from the book that contained confidential information on social media.

The FBI agent had publicly opposed Trump and told Insider in a September 2023 interview that his superiors shut him down when he told them that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a then-attorney for Donald Trump, may have “been compromised in a Russian counter-influence operation,” per Fox News.

“Buma said when he had earlier told the superior about Hunter Biden’s alleged business dealings with Ukrainian energy company Burisma, the superior was ‘very interested,'” added Fox News.

