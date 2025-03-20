FBI Most Wanted Arrests Signal Return to Agency’s Law Enforcement Focus

A former FBI agent said the continued high-profile arrests of the nation’s most wanted signals law enforcement has refocused its efforts towards its core mission.

FBI Director Kash Patel said it has arrested three fugitives from the agency’s top ten Most Wanted list since President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Nicole Parker, a former FBI agent and Fox News contributor, explained, “This is the FBI that I was proud to work for, and I’m really excited to see that they have already arrested several of the FBI’s Most Wanted fugitives. When President Trump took over in 2017 in his first administration, I was a violent crime agent in Miami, and I specifically remember that he said that his top priority was to focus on violent criminals.”

The former FBI agent said Trump has focused on what “Americans care about most: making America safe, focusing on violent crime and taking the most violent criminals off the street.”

Patel wrote on X, “That’s not an accident. When you let good cops be good cops, this is what happens. This administration is giving the new FBI and AG Bondi the resources to get the job done — and we won’t stop.”

The three Most Wanted fugitives include:

Roman-Bardales, a 47 year-old male who is an alleged MS-13 senior leader accused of racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to providing material support to terrorists, narco-terrorism, and alien smuggling

Arnoldo Jimenez, a man accused of murdering his wife, who was found dead in the bathtub of their apartment. Jimenez allegedly killed his wife less than 48 hours after they married in Burbank, Illinois, and is accused of fleeing to avoid prosecution

Donald Eugene Fields II, a 60 year-old male accused of child sex trafficking and child rape as well as knowingly attempting to recruit, entice, and patronize a minor into engaging in commercial sex acts from 2013 to 207

Parker said the new leadership at the FBI will “make the FBI, in my opinion, the number one, premier law enforcement agency again.”