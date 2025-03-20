JD Vance: Unlike Kamala Harris I Don’t Have ‘Four Shots of Vodka Before Every Meeting’

Vice President JD Vance blasted former Vice President Kamala Harris when asked how he is handling the vice presidency differently than his predecessor, joking that he does not have “four shots of vodka before every meeting.”

Radio host Vince Coglianese asked Vance asked how he is doing the job differently than Harris.

“Well, I don’t have, you know, four shots of vodka before every meeting,” Vance joked. “That’s one way I think that Kamala really tried to bring herself into the role is these word salads.”

“I think that I would need the help of a lot of alcohol to answer a question the way that Kamala Harris answered questions,” he continued, adding that he does not talk to Harris or former President Joe Biden very often, but he believes there was a lack of trust between the two, and that is not a problem he has with President Donald Trump.

“My sense is, and this is a little bit of guesswork, obviously, I don’t talk to Kamala Harris or Joe Biden very often, but my sense is that there wasn’t a level of trust between Biden and Harris and so, you know, she was just less empowered to do her job,” he said.

“And you know, luckily, I’m in a situation where the President trusts me, where if he asked me to do something, he believes it’s going to happen. And obviously we’ll talk about it and check in,” Vance said, explaining that he feels empowered in a way that he believes many vice presidents have not been.

“That’s all in the service of accomplishing the President’s vision. And I think I try to remind myself of that every single day that the American people elected Donald J. Trump to do a job. For him to do that job successfully, the people around him, starting at the top, with the Vice President, have to do their jobs,” he continued.

Vance also spoke about how the position of the vice president is unique in that it actually does not hold any “formal power.” Therefore, he views his role “fundamentally as trying to help the President do whatever he needs to do.”

“And so that’s made me more of a generalist. There’s not a particular issue where I’ve sort of made just my issue. I think the President and I work on everything, and obviously I take direction from his leadership, but I try to implement the agenda as well as I can,” he explained, adding that it has been fun because Trump has empowered him to be “involved in everything.”

“That’s made the job a lot more fun than I think maybe it would otherwise be,” he added.

Harris came under fire after her loss to Trump after releasing her first video message following her concession speech, as she appeared to be disheveled.

“I just have to remind you, don’t you ever let anybody take your power from you. You have the same power that you did before November 5, and you have the same purpose that you did,” Harris said.

“And you have the same ability to engage and inspire. So don’t ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you,” she continued, as many questioned why staffers would have allowed that video to go public.