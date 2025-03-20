Tim Walz Talks Tough About Conservatives & His Critics: ‘I Could Kick Most of Their Ass’

Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) is sick of hearing attacks on his masculinity from the MAGA movement, boasting that he could “kick most of their ass.”

Walz’s seething outburst occurred during an episode of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s podcast released this week.

“And not that I spend much time thinking about this, and it just baffled me how much time they spent trying to attack me that I wasn’t, like, masculine enough in their vision,” Walz said of his losing campaign as former Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate in 2024.

“I saw Fox News did a couple of days because I used a straw — and I’m like, ‘Hell, man, what am I — how else do you drink a milkshake?’ type of thing. But they focused on it obsessively,” he claimed, asserting that this “obsession” and “weirdness” is on his critics.

“We buy their frame on these issues of sexuality… but their whole thing was that they spent all their time, these guys, on Fox News, that Walz is gay, he’s not masculine, you know, he doesn’t coach football the way he should. What do you think about this?” he continued.

“I figured it out that the identity piece of this is more important than the actual substance behind it,” Walz said during the conversation before Newsom jumped in.

“Well, they’ve been doing it for decades. I mean, we’ve saw the welfare queens. They’ve seen the southern strategy. We’ve seen it over and over. It’s an old playbook, and we’re as dumb as we want to be that we allow them to do this with CRT and ESG, DEI, and every three letter word… And they weaponize grievance… They talk down to people… they humiliate people. They weaponize difficult issues,” Newsom continued, concluding that the left must stop reacting and get off of defense.

“Gotta go on the offense. We got to meet people where they are. But I also think this — and this is where, you know, this is part of the conversation I’m trying to have is. You got to respect people you disagree with,” Newsom said as Walz asked how they fight it and answered his own question.

“I think I could kick most of their ass. I do think that,” Walz said, adding that he could probably “outrun” them, too.

“I don’t know if we’re going to fall into that place where we want to, okay, we challenge you to do a, you know, a WWE fight here type of thing here,” Walz continued as Newsom said they are losing so many men to “these guys online.”

WATCH:

The interview comes as Walz hints that he could be considering a 2028 presidential bid, particularly raising eyebrows with his tour of Republican House districts.

That comes on the heels of Walz telling New Yorker Radio Hour, “If I think I could offer something… I would certainly consider that,” speaking of running for higher office.