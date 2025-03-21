The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) canceled 105 more contracts, with a ceiling value of $935 million, it announced this week.

“105 contracts with a ceiling value of $935M and $580M in savings,” DOGE announced, noting that one of these contracts included a $1.03 million National Science Foundation consulting contract for what DOGE described as “fitness center services.”

That announcement came just days after DOGE provided another contract update, announcing the termination of 44 more contracts with “a ceiling value of ~$5.2B and savings of ~$640M.”

Those cancellations included a $465,000 Department of Defense contract for “non-personal services, to serve as the Maxwell Air Force Base installations horticulturalist, landscape designer, and greenhouse plant nursery manager to improve and maintain beautification of the installations,” as well as $2.85 million Health and Human Services (HHS) contract for “digital communications and social media support services.”

According to the official DOGE website, last updated March 19th, there has been $115 billion in savings, which includes a “combination of asset sales, contract/lease cancellations and renegotiations, fraud and improper payment deletion, grant cancellations, interest savings, programmatic changes, regulatory savings, and workforce reductions.”

Currently, the website displays 5,634 contract terminations totaling $20B in savings, although DOGE notes there could be discrepancies due to a lag:

The contracts listed below have been posted publicly on fpds.gov. FPDS posting of the contract termination notices can have up to a 1 month lag. There may be discrepencies between FPDS / USAspending and the posted numbers, the latter of which originate directly from agency contracting and grant officials.

DOGE said its website and wall of receipts is currently updated once a week but will eventually move to real-time updates.

In another DOGE victory, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Thursday that he slashed $580 million in wasteful contracts and grants.

“Today, I’m signing a memo directing the termination of over $580 million in DOD contracts, in grants that do not match the priorities of this president or this department,” he said in a video statement.

“In other words, they are not a good use of taxpayer dollars. Ultimately, that’s who funds us,” he added. “We owe you transparency and making sure we’re using it well.”