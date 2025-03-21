Exclusive – DOJ to Investigate Anti-White Discrimination in Rhode Island Public Schools

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has opened an investigation into possible discriminatory employment practices at the Rhode Island Department of Education (“RIDE”) and Providence Public Schools (PPS), Breitbart News learned exclusively Friday.

DOJ opened a civil pattern or practice investigation into RIDE and PPS to assess whether their employment practices discriminate against teachers at PPS who identify as white by offering a student loan repayment program only to non-white teachers.

“Establishing or using race-conscious terms and conditions or benefits of employment is a denial of equal employment opportunity and violates Title VII,” said Deputy Assistant Attorney General Mac Warner of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in a statement obtained by Breitbart News. “This investigation will evaluate whether the Rhode Island Department of Education and Providence Public Schools have violated Title VII in failing to provide equal benefits of employment to all its teachers.”

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, and religion. That law gives DOJ the authority to investigate state and local government employers where it has reason to believe that a “pattern or practice” of employment discrimination exists.

DOJ’s letter to RIDE and PPS notifying them of the investigation was signed by acting Associate Attorney General Chad Mizelle, who Attorney General Pam Bondi charged with supervising the investigation.

Civil Rights Division Deputy Assistant Attorneys General Mac Warner and Michael Gates also signed the letter, as well as Counselor to the Associate Attorney General Jason Manion. The investigation is expected to be led by Harmeet Dhillon, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, who is awaiting Senate confirmation.

