The U.S. Air Force will produce the world’s first sixth-generation fighter jet, named the F-47, President Donald Trump announced Friday.

“I’m thrilled to announce that, at my direction, the United States Air Force is moving forward with the world’s first sixth-generation fighter jet,” Trump said from the Oval Office, flanked by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“Nothing in the world comes even close to it, and it’ll be known as the F-47,” Trump said.

Trump said the jet has been in the works for a long period of time, and after a rigorous and thorough competition between America’s top aerospace companies, the Air Force has awarded the contract to make the jet to Boeing, which will be known as the Next Generation Air Dominance platform.

WATCH — President Trump and Defense Secretary Hegseth Speak in Oval Office:

“The F-47 will be the most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built,” Trump explained, adding that an experimental version of the plane has secretly been flying for almost five years.

“We’re confident that it massively overpowers the capabilities of any other nation,” he continued. “The F-47 is equipped with state-of-the-art stealth technologies — virtually unseeable and unprecedented power.”

“America’s enemies will never see it coming. Hopefully we won’t have to use it for that purpose, but you have to have it. And if it ever happens, they won’t know what the hell hit them,” the president said.

Trump said the plane would fly with “many drones,” adding, “that’s something that no other plane can do.”

The president said a new fleet of the planes will be built and “in the air” during his administration, over the “next couple of years.”

He said the jet would ensure the U.S. continues to dominate the skies. The president did not reveal the price of the jet, since he said it would give away some of the technology and the size of the plane.

Trump also called the contract a “historic investment in our defense industrial base, helping to keep America at the cutting edge of aerospace and technology.”

He said allies want to buy the plane, which could be “toned-down” versions.

Hegseth spoke after the president, calling it a “big day for our war fighters.”

“This is a big day for our country, a big day in the world,” he added. “And Mr. President, because of your leadership, your clarity, we are going to, America is going to have [generations] in the future of air dominance because of this sixth-generation fighter.”

Hegseth said the jet “sends a very direct, clear message to our allies that we’re not going anywhere, and to our enemies that we can, we will be able to project power around the globe unimpeded for generations to come.”

He called it “a historic investment in the American military, in the American industrial base, in American industry.”

He said the previous administration had paused the program and were prepared to potentially scrap it — until Trump revived it.

“Under the previous administration, we looked like fools. Not anymore. President Trump has reestablished American leadership. The F-47 is part of it,” he said, thanking Trump for “having the courage to do it and leading the way for all our war fighters.”

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin, who was also present, thanked Trump and Hegseth for their “unwavering commitment to our military.”

“This is a big day for our United States Air Force as well. Air dominance is not a birthright, but it’s become synonymous with American air power. But air dominance needs to be earned every single day, and since the earliest days of air to warfare, brave American airmen have jumped into their machines, taken to the air, and they cleared the skies, and whether that be clearing the skies so we can bring down destruction on our enemies from above, or we can clear the path for the ground forces below. That’s been our commitment to the fight, and that’s really been our promise to America,” Allvin said.

“And with this F-47 as the crown jewel in the Next Generation Air Dominance family of systems, we’re going to be able to keep that promise well into the future,” he added.

“This is more Air Force. This is more options for the President. We say our mission in the United States Air Force is to fly, fight and win — air power anytime, anywhere. If you want to go anywhere, you have to have a platform that gets you anywhere,” he said.

“It’s more deterrence, more capability. It’s what peace through strength looks like in the future,” Allvin concluded,

