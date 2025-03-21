President Donald Trump’s administration has secured the extradition of an illegal alien accused of killing 21-year-old Sarah Root in Omaha, Nebraska, on January 31, 2016, the night she graduated from college with a 4.0 GPA.

On Friday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that illegal alien Eswin Mejia of Honduras will be extradited to the United States to “face justice once and for all” for Root’s death.

“Justice will finally be served for Sarah Root,” Rubio said:

Nine years ago, Sarah was tragically killed by an illegal immigrant who later fled our county. Today, the Trump Administration is announcing the extradition of Sarah’s killer from Honduras to the United States to face justice once and for all. Thank you to the Honduran government for their cooperation and assistance. [Emphasis added]

Before Root’s death, Mejia had been released into the United States interior by the Obama administration after he crossed the southern border. He was subsequently arrested and charged with killing Root in a drunk driving hit-and-run crash but released from jail on a small bond and fled the United States.

“The man who murdered my daughter entered the country illegally. He came in as an unaccompanied minor, committed additional crimes, drove while intoxicated, smashed his truck into my daughter, and then ran away after posting a $5,000 bond,” Angel Mom Michelle Root told Congress in 2021.

“His bail was less than what it cost to bury my baby,” Michelle Root said. “He was never convicted. Yes, this happened during the Obama administration when the policy was to catch and release, ignore sanctuary cities, and turn a blind eye to illegal immigration in the interior of our country.”

Sarah Root would have been 31 years old on May 1.

