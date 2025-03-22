More Migrant Murderers: Stephen Miller Says Biden’s Border Policy Was ‘Pure Evil’

President Joe Biden’s open borders policy was “pure evil,” President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, said.

He used the strong term after administration officials revealed that another yet catch-and-release migrant has been charged with the murder of an American, Camillia Williams, in Georgia.

The Department of Homeland Security told Fox News:

David Hector Rivas-Sagastume, a 21-year-old Honduran national, entered the United States illegally on March 17, 2021, and was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol. He was issued a notice to appear and paroled into the country by the previous administration. A judge ordered him removed on July 11, 2023. On March 18, 2025, he was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department for capital murder and other crimes. ICE has lodged an immigration detainer with the Cobb County Jail. President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal illegal aliens—including accused murderers—to be loose on America’s streets.

“Camillia Williams, 52, originally from Louisiana but living in Marietta, was found dead on Pat Mell Road last week,” AJC.com reported. “She’d been strangled at some point between 11 p.m. March 12 and 1 a.m. the next morning.”

Georgia’s WSBTV.com reported:

The family said they want justice for Camillia. Her brother Arsene Williams said she was at a store the night before she died and told one of her nieces that a man had been following her. “She called the dude a weirdo and from my understanding, he pretty much waited until he caught her by herself and did what he done,” Arsene Williams said. Williams brothers told Newell that Camillia didn’t know the suspect.

Under Biden, border chief Alejandro Mayorkas welcomed more than 12 million legal, quasi-legal, and illegal migrants amid strong support from House and Senate Democrats and many progressives.

Their quasi-legal welcome policy contributed to the deaths of over a thousand migrants in 2022 alone on treks to the U.S. border and hundreds more migrants at job sites. “Fatalities in the private construction industry sector accounted for 37.5 percent (315) of the 839 foreign-born Hispanic or Latino worker deaths in 2023,” the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed in December 2024.

Mayorkas’s migrants are also killing a growing number of Americans.

Many more Americans are dying in road accidents caused by reckless, untrained, or incompetent migrant drivers. For example, Freight Waves described a March 13 Texas disaster when a migrant truck driver slammed into the back of a traffic jam:

A man has been arrested as authorities continue to investigate the cause of a crash that killed five people Thursday on Interstate 35 in Austin, Texas. Authorities said 17 vehicles were involved, including a tractor-trailer hauling goods for Amazon, in the accident that happened around 11:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35. Five people were pronounced dead on the scene, including a child and an infant. Eleven others were taken to hospitals. Solomun Weldekeal Araya, 37, the Dallas-based driver of the tractor-trailer, was arrested Friday by the Austin Police Department and charged with five counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.

The damage caused by Biden and Mayorkas goes far beyond thousands of deaths.

Because of Mayorkas’ welcomes, 300 million blue-collar and white-collar Americans lost power in the labor and housing markets, and they lost much workplace investment, productivity, and training once enabled by employers. For example, many college graduates lost career opportunities because Mayorkas expanded the inflow of white-collar workers, such as H-1B visa workers.

Citizens also lost civic stability to government-imposed social diversity and lost political power to the expanding blocs of ethnic voters who demand benefits for their particular communities, cultures, and home countries.

Americans also grew disgusted at the Biden government’s migration policy as it spent billions of dollars to extract human resources from poor countries for use in the U.S. economy, regardless of the massive loss of life among migrants and Americans, or the enormous damage to the sending countries.