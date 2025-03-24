Judge Patricia A. Millett, appointed to the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit by former President Obama, says Nazis received “better treatment” under the Alien Enemies Act than illegal alien gang members recently deported by President Donald Trump’s administration.

“There were planeloads of people. There were no procedures in place to notify people,” Millett told Deputy Assistant Attorney General Drew Ensign during a hearing on Monday. “Nazis got better treatment under the Alien Enemies Act than has happened here…”

Ensign said the government “certainly dispute[s] the Nazi analogy.”

The remark from Millett came during a hearing regarding whether a lower court can address the Trump administration’s plan to deport hundreds, potentially thousands, of gang members associated with Tren de Aragua and MS-13 through the Alien Enemies Act.

This month, the Trump administration used the Alien Enemies Act to deport 250 illegal alien gang members with Tren de Aragua and MS-13 — both of which are now designated as terrorist organizations by the State Department — to a mega-prison in San Salvador, El Salvador.

At the last minute, following a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Soros-linked Democracy Forward, Judge James E. Boasberg issued a temporary restraining order blocking Trump from deporting illegal aliens using the Alien Enemies Act.

“They are not disputing the right of the U.S. to detain them, what they are disputing and challenging is the capacity of the U.S. government to release them to Salvadorian jails without any advance notice or due process and whether they even qualify under the proclamation,” Millett said during the hearing.

Just before the hearing, Boasberg ruled that the illegal alien gang members who were deported to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act must be allowed to challenge their deportations.

The case is J.G.G. v. Donald Trump in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.