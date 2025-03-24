Tim Walz Hits Reverse on Tesla Stock Sneer: ‘Being a Smart-Ass’

“My point was they’re all mad and I said something I … probably shouldn’t have about a company,” he continued with his admission to the audience at an event in New York.

As Breitbart News reported, Elon Musk and Walz sparred last Wednesday as the failed vice presidential candidate celebrated the recent dip in Tesla’s stock price.

“If you need a little boost during the day, check out Tesla stock,” Walz wrote, featuring a video of the former vice presidential candidate’s town hall in Wisconsin the previous night.

He even suggested audience members that have a Tesla can pull the badge off of the electric car.

Walz’s semi-apology came after it was reported the Minnesota State Board of Investment’s pension fund owned approximately 1.8 million shares of Tesla stock.

On Dec. 17 of last year, Telsa closed the day trading at $479.86 per share, but Musk’s work with DOGE has since resulted in a backlash against the company by opponents.

Last week, Telsa shares dropped to 226.62, the Mediaite report notes.