Tim Walz Hits Reverse on Tesla Stock Sneer: ‘Being a Smart-Ass’

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) has hit reverse on his sneering comment about Tesla stock dropping, saying he was “being a smart-ass” when he said he was reveling in watching it head south. He hastened to add anyone who took offense at his caustic quip lacked a sense of humor to match his own.
“I have to be careful about being a smart-ass, I was making a joke,” Mediaite reports Walz said.
He then referenced those who took offense, saying “These people have no sense of humor. They are the most literal people.”
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.