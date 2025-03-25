Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe testified to the Senate Tuesday that government officials are authorized to use the encrypted messaging application Signal for work, following the disclosure that the editor-in-chief of the Atlantic got inadvertently added to a Signal group chat of senior Trump national security officials discussing strikes on Yemen.

“One of the first things that happened when I was confirmed as CIA director was Signal was loaded onto my computer at the CIA, as it is for most CIA officers,” Ratcliffe said.

“One of the things that I was briefed on very early, Senator, was by the CIA records management folks about about the use of Signal as a permissible work use. It is. That is a practice that preceded the current administration to the Biden administration,” he added.

“It is permissible to use to communicate and coordinate for work purposes, provided, Senator, that any decisions that are made are also recorded through formal channels. So those were procedures that were implemented,” he continued. He said his staff implemented, followed, and complied with those processes.

He also said, contrary to what the Atlantic suggested, that his communications in the group were “entirely permissible and lawful and did not include classified information.”

