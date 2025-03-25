A plurality of Americans believe the U.S. should be able to deport illegal immigrants for “any reason,” a recent survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

When asked if the U.S should be able to deport immigrants who are illegal, a plurality of 48 percent said “yes, for any reason.” Another 35 percent said “yes,” but “only if they commit a crime.” Only nine percent said “no,” and eight percent remain unsure.

Most Republicans, 78 percent, said the U.S. should be able to deport illegal immigrants for any reason, while a plurality of independents, 43 percent, agree. Only 21 percent of Democrats hold that sentiment, but 52 percent believe they should be deported only if they commit a crime. Another 37 percent of independents hold that view, as do 16 percent of Republicans.

Only 15 percent of Democrats said the U.S. should not be able to deport illegal immigrants, and just eight percent of independents and four percent of Republicans share that sentiment.

The survey also asked respondents if they support deporting immigrants who are lawful permanent residents — a plurality, 45 percent, said “no” — as well as visa holders. On visa holders specifically, a plurality, 49 percent, said “yes,” but “only if they commit a crime,” while 28 percent said “no” and 14 percent said “yes, for any reason.”

The survey also asked the same question for naturalized citizens, and most, 62 percent, said “no” to deportations.

The survey was taken March 16-18, 2025, among 1,618 respondents and has a +/- 3.4 percent margin of error.

This comes as President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, continues his quest to protect Americans from criminal illegal aliens, telling Breitbart News Saturday that there is no tolerance for sanctuary cities anymore. Speaking of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s resistance to border enforcement and insistence on remaining a sanctuary city, Homan said, “Well, we’re going to Boston… I made a comment at CPAC. I was gonna go to Boston and bring hell with me.”

“I meant it. I said it,” he continued, adding he made that remark “right after I talked about nine child sex predators that ICE took off the streets of Massachusetts in a short timeframe.”

“So when I say I’m coming to Boston, bringing hell with me, yeah, I’m bringing hell to illegal aliens that raped children,” Homan said. “So I stand by what I said, I meant what I said, and I’m gonna do it.”

“Someone who sexually assaulted a child is the worst of the worst of the worst. So yeah, I’m going to Boston. I’m bringing hell with me,” Homan said, adding he is a “bringing hell to every illegal alien who commits a serious offense in this country, especially those who attack our most innocent, our children.”

Homan has done just that, overseeing 380 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests in Boston.

