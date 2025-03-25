Exclusive — Rep. Ronny Jackson Proposes to End Anti-Meat Dietary Guidelines from Biden Admin: ‘Woke, Anti-American Scam’

“The Biden administration’s dietary guidelines were a woke, anti-American scam. My bill will put an end to this left-wing nonsense, restore transparency and accountability to the process, and make sure our dietary guidelines are based on real science, not bureaucratic activism,” Jackson said in a written statement to Breitbart News.

Jackson introduced the Dietary Guidelines Reform Act of 2025 alongside Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), who introduced the Senate companion version of the bill.

The legislation aims to scrap the Biden administration’s protein recommendations and promotion of beans and lentils and other plant-based proteins over meat-based options.

The bill would also: Expand the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) report from every five to ten years, unless an evidence-based breakthrough warrants an update

Subject the DGA process to federal rulemaking to ensure input from stakeholders

Prevent the inclusion of extraneous topics such as tax, Social Security, federal food assistance, food labeling, socioeconomic status, race, religion, ethnicity, and culture

Require members of the DGA Committee to disclose all relevant financial and nonfinancial conflicts of interest

Require the development of dietary guidelines to be based on evidence-based nutrition science

Design dietary guidelines to improve long-term health outcomes

Health expert Nina Teicholz wrote an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal about how, despite protein being foundational for childhood growth, American children often do not meet the basic requirements:

Protein is foundational for childhood growth, brain development and immune function. Yet according to National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey data in 2015-16, nearly 15% of American children 9 to 14 and 30% of teens 15 to 19 didn’t meet the government’s median minimum protein standard. As people age, their muscles become less responsive to protein, making it harder to build muscle mass, avoid osteoporosis and fight illness. But there are no separate protein guidelines for older adults, many of whom don’t even clear the current bar. A 2019 study of nearly 12,000 adults age 51 and older found that nearly half of those over 70 weren’t meeting recommended daily protein levels.