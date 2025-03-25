Watch Live: House Hearing on Reforming FEMA

The House Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management holds a hearing on reforming the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Tuesday, March 25.
FEMA has been criticized for its responses to Hurricane Helene and the Los Angeles wildfires, both for a lack of preparedness and slow recovery efforts.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Monday announced plans to eliminate FEMA during a cabinet meeting.
