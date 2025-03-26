Watch Live: CEOs of NPR and PBS Testify Before Congress

The heads of National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) testify before the House Subcommittee on Delivering Government Efficiency on Wednesday, March 26.

“I want to hear why NPR and PBS think they should ever again receive a single cent from the American taxpayer. These partisan, so-called ‘media’ stations dropped the ball on Hunter Biden’s laptop, down-played COVID-19 origins, and failed to properly report the Russian collusion hoax,” Chairwoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said in a statement. “Now, it is time for their CEOs to publicly explain this biased coverage. Federal taxpayers should not be forced to pay for one-sided reporting, which attacks over half the country to protect and promote its own political interests. I look forward to working with the Trump Administration to stop allowing the blatant misuse of taxpayer funds for partisan ends.”

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would be “honored” to have funding for NPR and PBS stripped during his presidency.