Exclusive – Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks Intros Bill Codifying Trump’s Order Making English Official U.S. Language

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) has introduced legislation to write one of President Donald Trump’s latest executive orders into law.

Miller-Meeks introduced a bill Thursday to codify Trump’s move to make English the official language of the United States. Trump issued the order on March 1.

“Since the inception of our republic almost 250 years ago, the English language has guided our nation,” Miller-Meeks told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement. “It was in English that our Founding Fathers wrote the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. It was in English that Abraham Lincoln issued the Gettysburg Address as he preserved our nation.”

“By making English the official language, we will build cohesion in America united by a common language and reap economic benefits. I am proud to stand with President Trump and codify his Executive Order Designating English as the Official Language of the United States,” she continued. “Together, we will continue to push the America First agenda!”

Trump’s executive order reads: “A nationally designated language is at the core of a unified and cohesive society,” touting the move as necessary for ensuring new Americans can properly assimilate into American society and culture.

“In welcoming new Americans, a policy of encouraging the learning and adoption of our national language will make the United States a shared home and empower new citizens to achieve the American dream,” the order reads. “Speaking English not only opens doors economically, but it helps newcomers engage in their communities, participate in national traditions, and give back to our society.”

The move has practical benefits for existing Americans as well, he declared.

“Establishing English as the official language will not only streamline communication but also reinforce shared national values, and create a more cohesive and efficient society,” the order reads.

A majority of Americans believe it is important to make English the official language of the United States, according to a Pew Research Center poll conducted in August 2024. Only 27 percent of those polled believed it was not important.

More than 30 states, including California, have passed laws designating English as their official language. Hawaii is the only state to declare two official languages, English and Hawaiian.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.