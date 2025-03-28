Trump Asks SCOTUS to Permit Deportations of Gang Members Under Alien Enemies Act

President Donald Trump’s administration is asking the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to permit deportations of illegal alien gang members under the Alien Enemies Act.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act to begin deporting hundreds of illegal alien gang members with the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gangs, both of which are now designated as terrorist organizations.

As two deportation flights were underway, headed to El Salvador’s mega-prison, two left-wing groups sued and Judge James Boasberg issued a temporary restraining order, stopping Trump from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport more gang members.

This week, an appellate court upheld Boasberg’s ability to block Trump from deporting gang members under the Alien Enemies Act.

In a filing to SCOTUS on Friday, the Trump administration asks the court to grant an immediate administrative stay while considering the application to also fully vacate Boasberg’s order.

“At a minimum, the Acting Solicitor General respectfully requests that this Court grant an administrative stay while it considers the government’s submission,” the administration writes in its filing:

The district court’s flawed orders threaten the government’s sensitive negotiations with foreign powers. And as long as the orders remain in force, the United States is unable to rely on the Proclamation to remove dangerous affiliates with a foreign terrorist organization—even if the United States receives indications that particular TdA members are about to take destabilizing or infiltrating actions. And the court’s orders are likely to be extended by another two weeks, based on respondents’ recent submissions to the district court. In these circumstances, an administrative stay is warranted while this Court assesses the government’s entitlement to vacatur. [Emphasis added] This Court should vacate the district court’s orders. In addition, the Acting Solicitor General respectfully requests an immediate administrative stay of the district court’s orders pending the Court’s consideration of this application. [Emphasis added]

The Trump administration has already told Boasberg that it will not be providing any additional details regarding the deportation flights to El Salvador, invoking state secrets privilege.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.