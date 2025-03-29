A proposed healthcare ballot initiative in California has been named after Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The “Luigi Mangione Access to Health Care Act,” which was submitted to the California Attorney General’s Office, would “make it illegal” for “anyone other than a licensed physician to deny, delay, or modify medial procedures or medications,” according to CBS8 News. The ballot initiative was submitted by Paul Eisner, a former lawyer.

Under the proposed ballot measure, patients would be allowed to “sue insurers and potentially receive attorney fees and triple damages if successful,” according to the outlet.

Per the outlet:

The proposed measure would make it illegal in California for anyone other than a licensed physician to deny, delay, or modify medical procedures or medications. Eisner, who still holds an active law license, says the initiative was inspired by his personal battle with cancer and subsequent disputes with his insurance company.

Eisner explained to the outlet that “people are tired of carriers, of insurance companies denying them health care.”

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, in December 2024, and charged “on suspicion of one count of murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document and one count of third-degree possession of a weapon.”

Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins previously reported that Mangione had been suffering from “debilitating pain” and had received back surgery a year prior.

The New York Times reported the back surgery and People magazine reported that one of Mangione’s acquaintances, R.J. Martin, met Mangione in 2022 and observed his pain was so intense he had to “switch out his matter” to try to get relief.

Mangione has been accused of shooting Thompson outside of a hotel located in New York City in December 2024.

Breitbart News previously reported that in the aftermath of Mangione being apprehended, the audience at Jon Stewart’s Daily Show, “erupted into boos” when it was mentioned that he had been captured.

Supporters of Mangione’s have also sought to raise thousands of dollars to go towards his legal defense.