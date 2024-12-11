Jon Stewart’s ‘Daily Show’ audience erupted into boos on Tuesday night when the suspect UnitedHealthcare shooter’s capture was mentioned during the host’s monologue.

The Wrap notes most of Stewart’s opening monologue revolved around the fall of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and the tyrant’s subsequent flight to Russia.

“Eleven days? How did they manage to end a decade-long civil war and defeat the entire Syrian military in just 11 days?” Stewart pondered aloud.

He then asked his cameraperson to zoom in on a photo of Syrian rebels celebrating their victory. Photoshopped in the background was the UnitedHealthcare shooter with Stewart quickly saying, “Are you f–king kidding me? No! There’s no way!” Stewart joked. “Is that where he rode that Citi Bike?”

The late night host made clear“obviously” the shooter wasn’t in Syria given the main suspect in the shooting was discovered at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Penn. The news of the suspect’s apprehension at that place was met by multiple boos from the “Daily Show” audience.



On Monday, police arrested 26-year-old Luigi Mangione connected to the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

As Breitbart News reported, a handcuffed Mangione was subsequently seen being escorted by police into a courthouse, screaming “It’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people,” at reporters as he entered the Pennsylvania facility.

He was being arraigned Tuesday before a judge for an extradition hearing.

Mangione faces a murder charge in connection with the December 4, 2024, death of Thompson.

His lawyer is fighting efforts to have him extradited to New York for trial.