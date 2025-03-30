NYT: Trump’s War on California Has Begun

President Donald Trump has begun his war against Democrat-dominated, left-wing California, according to the New York Times, enacting six policies against the state in the space of just 24 hours last week.

The Trump administration waited to take on Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), initially, because of the devastation of the January 7 wildfires in Los Angeles.

However, that did not stop Newsom from spending $50 million to fight Trump, even while asking for federal aid.

The Times reports on what happened next — on Thursday, March 26:

The U.S. Education Department announced early in the West Coast morning that it would challenge a major state law protecting transgender students. Two hours later came the revocation of federal waivers that had let California colleges include undocumented students in certain programs that receive federal aid. The afternoon brought a flurry of investigations into suspected affirmative action in California higher education: The Justice Department said it would investigate whether Stanford University and three schools in the University of California system were violating a Supreme Court decision that banned the consideration of race in admissions. Then the Health and Human Services Department said it was looking into accusations of similar discrimination at “a major medical school in California.” By sundown, the Agriculture Department had sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a letter saying it would review its education-related funding in California in connection with transgender protections. And the Justice Department announced that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was under investigation for allegedly taking too long to approve applications for concealed-carry permits.

The Trump administration and the Republican Congress have committed to including a Special Master in future funding for California fire aid to make sure that any money is spent properly and not wasted on other priorities.

