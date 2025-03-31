CBS Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 Americans Support Trump’s Mass Deportations

A majority of Americans support President Donald Trump’s mass deportation program, a new poll from CBS News finds.

About 58 percent of American adults told CBS pollsters that they approve of Trump’s program to “find and deport immigrants who are in the United States illegally,” while 42 percent said they disapprove.

Most significantly, 56 percent of swing voters support Trump’s deportation program, as well as 93 percent of Republicans. Likewise, majorities of white non-college-educated Americans, 69 percent, and white college-educated Americans, 56 percent, support the deportations.

Hispanic Americans are a bit more split on the issue, with 47 percent approving of Trump’s deportations and 53 percent opposing.

Trump’s immigration policies, poll after poll has found, remain largely popular with Americans.

Last week, a Pew Research Center survey showed that 32 percent of American adults support deporting all illegal aliens, while 51 percent support deporting some illegal aliens. Only 16 percent of Americans said they do not support deporting any illegal aliens from the U.S.

Of those Americans who support deporting some illegal aliens, 97 percent said illegal aliens who are charged or convicted of violent crimes should be deported, and 52 percent said illegal aliens who are charged or convicted of nonviolent crimes should be deported.

