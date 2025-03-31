President Donald Trump’s administration has deported more gang members, including child rapists and convicted killers, to El Salvador.

On Monday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the United States has deported 17 gang members associated with the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gangs, both of which have been designated as terrorist organizations by the Trump administration.

“Last night, in a successful counter-terrorism operation with our allies in El Salvador, the United States military transferred a group of 17 violent criminals from the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 organizations, including murderers and rapists,” Rubio wrote on X.

“In order to keep the American people safe, [President Trump] designated the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 as Foreign Terrorist Organizations,” Rubio wrote. “These criminals will no longer terrorize our communities and citizens. Once again, we extend our gratitude to Nayib Bukele and the government of El Salvador for their unparalleled partnership in making our countries safe against transnational crime and terrorism.”

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele confirmed the deportation flight, seemingly expressing gratitude to Trump and Rubio for their “fight against terrorism and organized crime.”

“Last night, in a joint military operation with our allies from the United States, we transferred 17 extremely dangerous criminals linked to Tren de Aragua and MS-13. All individuals are confirmed murderers and high-profile offenders, including six child rapists,” Bukele wrote on X.

The deportation comes after the Trump administration deported nearly 300 Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gang members earlier this month to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act.

Left-wing groups, including one linked to the Soros network, sued to halt the deportations and Judge James Boasberg issued a temporary restraining order to do just that. Last week, an appellate court upheld Boasberg’s ability to block Trump from deporting gang members under the Alien Enemies Act.

Now, the Trump administration is urging the Supreme Court to fully vacate Boasberg’s decision and issue an immediate administrative stay on his order so the deportation flights can continue.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.