Kristi Noem Warns Man He Will Face Prosecution for Telling People to ‘Shoot at ICE Agents’

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem warned a man that he will face prosecution for encouraging people to shoot at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

In a post on X, Noem responded to a post from Libs of TikTok, which shared a now-deleted video from a TikTok creator telling people to “shoot at ICE agents on sight” if they try to “take you or a loved one.”

Noem warned that if people “threaten or attempt to harm a law enforcement officer,” they will be found and prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law.”

“If you threaten or attempt to harm a law enforcement officer we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” Noem wrote in her post.

“Shoot at ICE agents on sight,” the man said in his video. “That’s right. If ICE agents are trying to take you or a loved one, shoot them on sight. The way they are pulling up with masks on, with unmarked vehicles, no badge, no nothing — it could be anybody. It could be gang members. You have every right to shoot at them. This would be the best self-defense case, you’re just in fear for your life.”

“You don’t know who’s behind that unmarked vehicle, or who’s behind that mask,” the man continued. “This is ridiculous. What is our country coming to? Why would you want to be an ICE agent anyway? Do you like separating kids from their parents? Do you like deporting students that are studying?”

“National Border Patrol Council Vice President Hector Garza told Fox News Digital that this type of message is not only dangerous, but that it also ‘incites real-world violence,'” Fox News reported.

“This kind of rhetoric is not only dangerous, it incites real-world violence and undermines the rule of law,” Garza told the outlet. “Our agents risk their lives every day to protect this country, and they deserve to do their jobs without fear of being targeted simply for wearing the uniform.”