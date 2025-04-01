Voters in Florida’s first and sixth congressional districts and in Wisconsin’s state Supreme Court race are voting in elections that could decide or influence the balance of power in the United States.

In Florida, two congressional seats vacated by former Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Mike Waltz (R-FL) –Gaetz is now a host at One America News Network (OANN) and Waltz is now President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser–are holding elections to fill the vacancies. In the first, Gaetz’s old seat, Republican Jimmy Patronis seems set to cruise to victory. In the sixth, Waltz’s old seat, Republican Randy Fine is having a much more difficult go of things, at least according to the establishment media and polls. Trump won both districts by huge numbers–the sixth by 30 percent–in November, so any slippage from those will be something political prognosticators look to for signs about the future of U.S. politics to see if trends begin to emerge.

Up in Wisconsin, conservative Brad Schimel faces off against liberal Susan Crawford for the state Supreme Court. This race could have major national implications on not just important issues like transgenderism, immigration, and election integrity, but also could quite literally decide the balance of power in the U.S. Congress because Crawford has promised to rewrite U.S. congressional districts in Wisconsin in a way that gerrymanders them to help Democrats win elections they otherwise have been unable to win.

Trump has endorsed Schimel in Wisconsin, just like he backed Fine and Patronis in Florida, so it’s likely that no matter the outcome, the legacy and establishment media will attempt to read the results in both states as an early referendum on the president.

The polls close on the east coast of Florida at 7:00 p.m. ET, in the panhandle at 8:00 p.m. ET, and in Wisconsin at 9:00 p.m. ET. Follow along on Breitbart News for live breaking news and analysis as the results come in.